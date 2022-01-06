"We are paying double for rent": Inside Jersey's worsening housing crisis
Special report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall
Jennifer and Mike Houghton have had to move six times in Jersey since they got Poppy the dog a decade ago.
When their rental property failed to pass the new electric inspections last year, they needed to find somewhere dog-friendly in just two weeks and were forced to take a pricey winter let.
After months of searching for something longer term, they finally found a place that would accept a dog - but that too came at great cost.
Their rent is over £2,500 a month and they were asked to pay a £4,000 deposit to cover the risk of any damages.
When they did move in, they found 17 different maintenance issues with the property that were not picked up in the £200 estate agent's condition report.
ITV has spoken to dozens of people in the last few months who have struggled to find affordable accommodation in Jersey because they have a pet or a family, or because they do not have qualifications.
In some cases those who had been due to move to the island for work have chosen not to because of the difficulty in finding accommodation.
Many have asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing out on a property during their search.
The problem is partly down to the limited number of properties available.
The introduction of new tenancy regulation and the boom house prices in the island has led many landlords to sell up.
There is no cap on rental prices which have continued to rise.
This week the government announced the return of the rent control tribunal, giving tenants the opportunity to appeal to an independent body if they believe their rent is excessive.
However without greater protections, tenants challenging their landlords could still lose out according to Jersey's Citizens Advice Bureau:
Next month politicians will vote on whether to make all landlords sign up to minimum standards under the Jersey Rent Safe Scheme.
A similar mandatory licensing scheme was narrowly rejected by States Members last year.
The Jersey Landlords Association has warned any further regulation could encourage more landlords to cash out.
Meanwhile Jennifer and Mike are considering moving to the UK.
They do not qualify for a mortgage in Jersey because of their age but have found options open to them in the UK.