"We are paying double for rent": Inside Jersey's worsening housing crisis

Special report by ITV Channel's Hollie Goodall

Jennifer and Mike Houghton have had to move six times in Jersey since they got Poppy the dog a decade ago.

When their rental property failed to pass the new electric inspections last year, they needed to find somewhere dog-friendly in just two weeks and were forced to take a pricey winter let.

After months of searching for something longer term, they finally found a place that would accept a dog - but that too came at great cost.

Their rent is over £2,500 a month and they were asked to pay a £4,000 deposit to cover the risk of any damages.

When they did move in, they found 17 different maintenance issues with the property that were not picked up in the £200 estate agent's condition report.

The central heating didn't work and then the two showers in the house didn't work and the one upstairs in the house bathroom was literally as you were showering , falling and cascading down the kitchen and flooding wall. The landlord said the estate agent was looking after all that for him. The estate agent said they weren't the management company and they didn't take responsibility either. Jennifer Houghton, private tenant

ITV has spoken to dozens of people in the last few months who have struggled to find affordable accommodation in Jersey because they have a pet or a family, or because they do not have qualifications.

In some cases those who had been due to move to the island for work have chosen not to because of the difficulty in finding accommodation.

Many have asked to remain anonymous for fear of losing out on a property during their search.

The problem is partly down to the limited number of properties available.

The introduction of new tenancy regulation and the boom house prices in the island has led many landlords to sell up.

There is no cap on rental prices which have continued to rise.

5% higher rental costs from September 2020 to 2021

27% higher rental costs between September 2016 to 2021

This week the government announced the return of the rent control tribunal, giving tenants the opportunity to appeal to an independent body if they believe their rent is excessive.

However without greater protections, tenants challenging their landlords could still lose out according to Jersey's Citizens Advice Bureau:

What we see is many of our tenants having to move accommodation every year or every two years because the landlord simply changes their mind either because they don't like it or because maybe the tenant has tried to enforce some of the regulation such as minimum standards. Angela Pigliacelli, Jersey Citizens Advice Bureau

Next month politicians will vote on whether to make all landlords sign up to minimum standards under the Jersey Rent Safe Scheme.

A similar mandatory licensing scheme was narrowly rejected by States Members last year.

The Jersey Landlords Association has warned any further regulation could encourage more landlords to cash out.

Meanwhile Jennifer and Mike are considering moving to the UK.

They do not qualify for a mortgage in Jersey because of their age but have found options open to them in the UK.