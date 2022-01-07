20 more planned procedures postponed at Jersey's General Hospital

Another 20 planned procedures at Jersey's General Hospital will be postponed next week.

Hospital bosses say they have made the 'difficult choice' amid pressures from staff sickness, caused by a rise in the circulation of Covid-19 in the island.

It is the second week in a row that procedures have had to be rescheduled.

As few procedures as possible are being rescheduled: 153 planned procedures will still take place next week, including urgent procedures. Those procedures which have to be cancelled will be re-scheduled as soon as possible. Thank you to all HCS colleagues for their continuing commitment to delivering care, despite our current unavoidable challenges. Caroline Landon, Director General of Health and Community Services

It comes a day after it was confirmed a number of elective surgeries in Guernsey were being postponed due to pressures on staffing at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

Patients whose procedures have been impacted will be contacted by phone from a member of the hospital team. Islanders are asked not to try and contact the hospital directly.

Jersey's government says despite some staff absences, critical services remain 'in good shape'.

Latest figures from Health and Community Services show that around 127 staff across the department have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a total of 2,485 employees.