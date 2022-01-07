Arrangements announced for Gary Burgess' funeral

Arrangements have been announced for ITV journalist Gary Burgess' funeral, who sadly passed away on New Year's Day aged 46.

Gary's husband Alan has confirmed that the funeral will take place on Tuesday 18 January.

Due to Covid restrictions, islanders wishing to attend are invited to contact Pitcher & Le Quesne to register their interest of attendance.

The service will also be streamed online for those who are unable to attend.

The public have been asked to not send flowers but instead make a donation to a fundraising page set up in honour of Gary.

All donations made will be shared between the charities that were close to Gary's heart - Jersey Hospice Care, Macmillan Cancer Support Jersey and Cancer Research UK.