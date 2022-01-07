Changes to Covid booster clinic times in Guernsey
Operating times for Guernsey's drop-in vaccination clinics are reducing as the island vaccinates over 75% of its target.
The government are urging islanders to receive their booster doses "as part of a community-wide effort to mitigate the risk of Omicron."
Figures show that close to 25 percent of Guernsey's adult population are yet to receive a Covid booster dose.
As only a small number of islanders require a booster dose, the opening times for the drop-in vaccination clinic are reducing from next week.
Islanders do not need an appointment, they can turn up at any point during the advertised opening hours.
The new opening time are:
Saturday 8 January 9:30am - 2:00pm
Sunday 9 January Closed
Monday 10 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm
Tuesday 11 January 9:30am - 2:00pm
Wednesday 12 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm
Thursday 13 January 9:30am - 2:00pm
Friday 14 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm
Saturday 15 January 9:30am - 2:00pm
Islanders are also reminded that they are unable to receive a booster dose if they have recently had coronavirus and if so, must wait until 28 days have passed since the day of your positive result.