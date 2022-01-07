Changes to Covid booster clinic times in Guernsey

Operating times for Guernsey's drop-in vaccination clinics are reducing as the island vaccinates over 75% of its target.

The government are urging islanders to receive their booster doses "as part of a community-wide effort to mitigate the risk of Omicron."

Figures show that close to 25 percent of Guernsey's adult population are yet to receive a Covid booster dose.

As only a small number of islanders require a booster dose, the opening times for the drop-in vaccination clinic are reducing from next week.

Islanders do not need an appointment, they can turn up at any point during the advertised opening hours.

The new opening time are:

Saturday 8 January 9:30am - 2:00pm

Sunday 9 January Closed

Monday 10 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm

Tuesday 11 January 9:30am - 2:00pm

Wednesday 12 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm

Thursday 13 January 9:30am - 2:00pm

Friday 14 January 2:00pm - 7:30pm

Saturday 15 January 9:30am - 2:00pm

Islanders are also reminded that they are unable to receive a booster dose if they have recently had coronavirus and if so, must wait until 28 days have passed since the day of your positive result.