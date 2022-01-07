Jersey and Guernsey politicians call for more help to stop abuse from public

Politicians from across the Channel Islands are asking for more to be done to stop abuse from members of the public.

Guernsey Deputy Carl Meerveld says someone drove a car at him, while Jersey Deputies Kirsten Morel and Rowland Huelin revealed they had received verbal abuse over the phone.

During our behind-the-scenes interview with Jersey's Chief Minister last summer, a member of the public was recorded swearing at Senator John Le Fondré after being unimpressed with the island's Covid restrictions.

Jersey's Chief Minister is confronted by a member of the public during an ITV Channel TV interview

Meanwhile in Guernsey, politicians' addresses have started being made private and Deputy Meerveld is leading calls for better protection in the wake of attacks against British MPs.