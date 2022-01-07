Jersey charity needs £100k to help support more families

A Jersey charity has started a fundraising campaign to raise nearly £100,000 to help support more families this year.

The Brighter Futures '22 Families in 2022' campaign has been set up to help the charity tackle the waiting list that built up during the pandemic.

Fiona Brennan, Brighter Futures Chief Executive, says the charity does not want to place clients on a waiting list and does not want to be in a position where it has to turn anyone away.

"We are therefore asking the community for its support to raise £96,800 during 2022, to help meet the needs of a further 22 families to access our vital support services. This campaign will enable us to reach up to two more families per month who are facing challenges and require our support."

Brighter Futures currently helps 170 families in the island by providing support which is facilitated by key workers and focuses on improving relationships between children and their main carers.

The charity also provides a creche and focuses on delivering second chance learning to adults.

Since its foundation in 2008, Brighter Futures has supported more than 2,800 families, benefitting more than 11,200 Islanders.

£4,400 The cost of supporting on family per year.

To continue to provide this level of support, open additional sites and employ more staff, the charity says it will need to raise approximately £1m this year.

The charity does not charge for its services to ensure that the help it provides is accessible to all.

Brighter Futures says its mission is to support families when they need it: "We are non-judgmental and actively support the families who have been referred to us."

More information about the charity and to support the campaign can be found by emailing Community Engagement Officer, Sharon Betts, via s.betts@brighterfutures.org.je.