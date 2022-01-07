Shortlist announced for the Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021

Play video

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards with two footballers, a cricketer and an Olympic athlete up for the prestigious top award of CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

13 other nominees are also in the running to be named Rising Star, Blue Islands Team of the Year, and Coach of the Year - which will all be decided by a panel of judges.The winner of CI Sports Personality of the Year - who will follow in the footsteps of 2019 winner Maya Le Tissier - will be crowned following the public vote which launches today (7 January) and closes on Thursday 27 January.

The nominees for Betway CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021 are:

Cameron Chalmers (Athletics, Guernsey)

Credit: PA

Cameron achieved his lifelong goal during 2021 by representing Team GB at The Olympic Games.

Following a year long delay The Games took place in Tokyo with Cameron competing in the men's and mixed 400m relay.

Cameron ran three times overall with his best performance coming in the 400m mixed relay final where the team finished sixth, narrowly missing out on a medal.

Maya Le Tissier (Football, Guernsey)

Credit: Brighton and Hove Albion

Maya's rise to prominence in women's football continued with another stellar year during 2021.

She barely missed a minute as Brighton achieved their best ever finish in the Women's Super League and made a promising start to the new campaign.

She played a crucial role as The Seagulls became the only side to beat eventual champions Chelsea and was a regular as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals.

Other highlights included winning Brighton's Young Player of the Year, playing for England's Under 23s and being named as one of the most promising young players in the world by Goal.

Chuggy Perchard (Cricket, Jersey)

Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Cricket captain Chuggy Perchard led by example as his team moved one step closer to qualifying for the T20 World Cup.

Chuggy skippered the side as Jersey won six games out of six at the European Qualifiers in Spain.

The all-rounder finished the tournament as the leading wicket taker and starred during a man of the match performance against Denmark where his impressive death bowling earned his side an unlikely victory.

Chuggy looks set to captain the team again when they travel to Zimbabwe for the global qualifiers later this year.

Alex Scott (Football, Guernsey)

Credit: PA

At the start of 2021 not many Bristol City fans knew too much about Alex Scott. By the end of it he was a first-team regular and one of their most exciting prospects for many years.

During the last 12 months Alex has signed his first professional contract, made his Championship debut, was awarded with another new contract, scored three league goals and played for England Under 20s.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been more than impressed, tipping him to earn a senior England call-up one day.

