Unvaccinated islanders three times as likely to catch Covid says Jersey report
After ITV News' report yesterday, Jersey's government have today (7 January) released a report into the vaccination status of Covid cases in the island.
The report has been released after public demand for more context for Covid cases.
The data shows that unvaccinated islanders are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who have had two or more doses.
The report shows the vaccination status of each case in Jersey who are over the age of 12 between July and November 2021.
However, the most recent data for November suggests that unvaccinated islanders were three times more likely to test positive than those who had received two vaccines.
December's data is yet to be released as it is still being validated due to the large influx of cases last month.
One big question remains unanswered, which is the vaccination status of those islanders in hospital because of Covid.
ITV News has spoken to the Office for the Information Commissioner, who confirmed that "data protection is not a reason" to not release the vaccination status of islanders in hospital.
The government hopes the release of this data encourages islanders to book their vaccines or attend walk-in clinics, in a bid to reduce community-spread infections in the island.
Islanders are being reminded that booster doses are available for all adults aged 18 and over, with second doses also available to islanders over the age of 12.
Walk-ins are currently running, but you can book an appointment on the government website to secure a preferable date and time.