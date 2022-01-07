Unvaccinated islanders three times as likely to catch Covid says Jersey report

After ITV News' report yesterday, Jersey's government have today (7 January) released a report into the vaccination status of Covid cases in the island.

The report has been released after public demand for more context for Covid cases.

The data shows that unvaccinated islanders are more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who have had two or more doses.

The report shows the vaccination status of each case in Jersey who are over the age of 12 between July and November 2021.

The information this data provides us is particularly important as we move through the fourth wave and continue to fight the pandemic. The data provided in the report is what we expected and is in line with data from other jurisdictions around the world. I hope that this evidence will encourage more Islanders to come forward for their vaccines. Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health

However, the most recent data for November suggests that unvaccinated islanders were three times more likely to test positive than those who had received two vaccines.

December's data is yet to be released as it is still being validated due to the large influx of cases last month.

One big question remains unanswered, which is the vaccination status of those islanders in hospital because of Covid.

The vaccine status of Islanders in hospital with COVID-19 has not yet been published as it conflicts with patient confidentiality. A feasibility assessment is currently being carried out to explore whether there is any option of reporting this data in a way that is meaningful, accurate and maintains patient confidentiality. Government of Jersey

ITV News has spoken to the Office for the Information Commissioner, who confirmed that "data protection is not a reason" to not release the vaccination status of islanders in hospital.

The government hopes the release of this data encourages islanders to book their vaccines or attend walk-in clinics, in a bid to reduce community-spread infections in the island.

It is important that Islanders get up-to date with their vaccination schedule in order to reduce the spread of infection in the workplace, community and at home. Vaccination remains our best defence against the virus so ensuring you are fully vaccinated, or on your way to becoming fully vaccinated, in order to reduce the impact of waning immunity is absolutely vital. Deputy Richard Renouf, Minister for Health and Social Services

Islanders are being reminded that booster doses are available for all adults aged 18 and over, with second doses also available to islanders over the age of 12.

Walk-ins are currently running, but you can book an appointment on the government website to secure a preferable date and time.