Your 2021 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards Nominees
The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards with two footballers, a cricketer and an Olympic athlete up for the prestigious top award of CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021.
There are three more awards up for grabs, Blue Islands Team of the Year, Rising Star and Coach of the Year.
Here are the 2021 nominees:
Blue Islands Team of the Year 2021:
Guernsey Padel Club
Jersey Bulls
Jersey Mens Cricket
Jersey Rowing
Jersey Table Tennis
Rising Star 2021:
Ollie Chedhomme (Golf, Guernsey)
Harry Doolan (Rugby, Jersey)
Luke Harris (Football, Jersey)
Lily Jones (Netball, Jersey)
Coach of the Year 2021:
Miro Alfonso (Jersey Jiu Jitsu)
Tom Druce (Guernsey Athletics)
Gary Freeman (Jersey Bulls)
Neil MacRae (Jersey Cricket)
The winners of these awards will be chosen by this year's judging panel comprising of:
Catriona McAllister, Jersey Sport
Graham Chester, Guernsey Sport Commission
Jason Fox, JEP Sports Editor
Tony Curr, Guernsey Press Head of Multimedia
Keilan Webster, ITV Channel Sports Reporter
If you wish to cast your vote for the Channel Island Sports Personality of the Year award you can do so by clicking here.