Your 2021 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards Nominees

Play video

The shortlist has been announced for this year’s Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards with two footballers, a cricketer and an Olympic athlete up for the prestigious top award of CI Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

There are three more awards up for grabs, Blue Islands Team of the Year, Rising Star and Coach of the Year.

Here are the 2021 nominees:

Blue Islands Team of the Year 2021:

Guernsey Padel Club

Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Bulls

Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Mens Cricket

Credit: ICC

Jersey Rowing

Jersey Table Tennis

Credit: ITV Channel

Rising Star 2021:

Ollie Chedhomme (Golf, Guernsey)

Credit: ITV Channel

Harry Doolan (Rugby, Jersey)

Credit: Jersey Reds

Luke Harris (Football, Jersey)

Credit: PA

Lily Jones (Netball, Jersey)

Credit: Lily Jones

Coach of the Year 2021:

Miro Alfonso (Jersey Jiu Jitsu)

Credit: ITV Channel

Tom Druce (Guernsey Athletics)

Credit: ITV Channel

Gary Freeman (Jersey Bulls)

Credit: ITV Channel

Neil MacRae (Jersey Cricket)

Credit: ITV Channel

The winners of these awards will be chosen by this year's judging panel comprising of:

Catriona McAllister, Jersey Sport

Graham Chester, Guernsey Sport Commission

Jason Fox, JEP Sports Editor

Tony Curr, Guernsey Press Head of Multimedia

Keilan Webster, ITV Channel Sports Reporter

If you wish to cast your vote for the Channel Island Sports Personality of the Year award you can do so by clicking here.