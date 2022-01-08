Channel Islanders reminded to pay dog tax

Dog owners in the Channel Islands are being reminded that they have until the end of the month to pay their dog tax.

The annual payment of £10 must be paid for dogs aged six months and above.

The licence should be renewed by 31 January each year - however they are not required for guide dogs for the blind or deaf.

In Guernsey the States asks that cheques are made payable to your parish and in Jersey licences can be requested online.

For more information about dog licences in Jersey visit the government website and in Guernsey visit your parish's website.