Christmas trees collected and recycled to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

Hundreds of old Christmas trees have been collected and recycled today (Saturday 8 January) to help raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.

The annual event, which has been running since 2005, sees volunteers collect trees from islanders' homes and workplaces in return for donations.

Volunteers have been busy collecting the Christmas trees and taking them to the green waste recycling facilities where they are turned into soil improver for gardens and farmland.

Event Co-Ordinator, Scott Douglas, said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved in the 2022 collection service, everyone who has made a donation and signed up, our volunteers, the Green Waste Site at La Collette, and the various individuals and businesses who are supporting us.”

Islanders who missed the deadline to have their trees collected were able to drop theirs off at chipping sites around the island.

Collections will continue tomorrow (Sunday 9 January) with Hospice hoping to collect around 2,000 trees in total.