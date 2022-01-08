Guernsey's St John marine ambulance records busiest year in a decade

Guernsey's St John marine ambulance was called out more than fifty times in 2021, the services busiest year since 2012.

The marine ambulance - the Flying Christine III - was called out to medical cases in Herm, Sark and Alderney.

It gives islanders paramedic care and medical transport for patients.

In total, the Flying Christine III responded to 53 callouts with St Peter Port lifeboat picking up another four making it the services busiest year in a decade.

At the beginning of this year a patient was picked up by the Flying Christine III in Sark where they were taken to Guernsey and Princess Elizabeth Hospital.