Disruption likely as resurfacing works start at Havre Des Pas in Jersey

Drivers are likely to face disruption around Havre des Pas from today (Monday 10 January) as resurfacing works are due to begin. The road will be closed the whole time the work is being done and it is expected to take seven weeks to finish depending on the weather.

The work will be carried out between Monday and Friday from 7:30am to 9pm. At the weekend, work will be between 9am and 9pm.

More details can be found on the Government of Jersey's website including diversion routes.