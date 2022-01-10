Jersey politician calls for increase in tenancy notice periods

A Jersey politician is calling on the government to increase the tenancy notice period for people who have lived in a property for a long time.

Senator Sam Mézec wants it to change from the standard three month notice period to something which is more reflective of how long an individual has lived there.

The current rules mean a family who have built a home for themselves within a community over several years can have it suddenly taken away.

Senator Mézec acknowledged that for tenants who frequently move between homes or are younger and still finding their way in life, this may be less of an issue.

However, for older tenants who have children in a local school, being forced out of their home can have devastating consequences, leaving them unable to find alternative accommodation in their local area.

It comes as 33 flats at Spencer Close were handed eviction notices on Christmas Eve last year.

The proposition is due to be debated in the States on 8 February and can be read here.