Nearly 200 Jersey blood test results delayed

An apology has been made to almost 200 Jersey residents after their blood test results have been delayed.

An analyser machine broke down at the hospital on 17 December 2021 and as of Monday 3 January 184 blood samples were still waiting analysis.

The government says they think the backlog of samples will be cleared on the morning of Tuesday 11 January at the latest.

The government said: "As part of our contingency plans, Health and Community Services (HCS) did make contact with a UK laboratory, but due to Covid pressures in the UK on labs there, it would have taken longer for the samples to be sent to the UK, analysed and sent back than it would have taken for the part to be repaired, which is now happening.

"HCS apologises to patients for any inconvenience caused by any delay in results.”