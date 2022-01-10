Oiled seabirds released back into wild in Guernsey

Two seabirds who were found covered in oil have been released back into the wild in Guernsey.

Dave the Razorbill and Galadriel the Guillemot were rescued by the GSPCA in December last year both covered in oil.

Dave was found on the Shingle Bank at L’Eree and Galadriel was rescued at Grandes Rocques.

The seabirds were treated and bathed by the GSPCA team and moved into rehabilitation pools after a few weeks of intensive care.

They have now been released back into the wild.

Credit: GSPCA

Steve Byrne, GSPCA Manager, said: “Stormy weather causes many casualties and the recent storms were no exception with oiled birds and injured seal pups.

“Dave the Razorbill and Galadriel the Guillemot were rescued covered in oil but after treatment and bathes as well as time on our pools on Thursday they were ready for the wild."

Neil Hughes, GSPCA staff member, added: “It was fantastic to release Dave and Galadriel back to the wild.

“They certainly didn’t hang about and flew out to sea and looked very happy.”

The GSPCA has a 24 hour emergency service which people can contact on 01481 257261 if they find an injured animal.