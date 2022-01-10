St Ouen's constable will not stand in Jersey's June election

St Ouen's constable will not be re-standing in Jersey's General election in June.

Constable Richard Buchanan has announced he will not be putting himself forward as a candidate.

He said: "It has been an honour to serve the Parish and Island for the last four years and I wish whoever is elected as my successor well."

Constable Buchanan was elected and sworn into office in June 2018.

As well as this role, he is also the Assistant Chief Minister, Assistant Minister for External Relations and Financial Services and a member of the Jersey Alliance.

Constable Buchanan is also part of the States Employment Board and Diversity Forum.

About the election

June's election in Jersey will see some structural changes come into force.

The island-wide role of Senators will be axed and replaced by 37 district representatives.

The island's 12 Constables will retain their seats in the Assembly under this reform.