Teenager stabbed in Jersey

A teenager has been stabbed in Jersey and flown to Southampton Hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Le Geyt last night shortly before 11pm where an 18 year old man had been stabbed.

He was found conscious and talking in the parking area behind the Unifare Shop, but due to his injuries he was taken to Southampton Hospital.

Police say they are treating it as an isolated incident and are asking anyone who might have seen anything in that area between 8pm and 11pm to get in touch.

They are also stepping up patrols in the area over the next few days and working with partners to give the community reassurance.

People with information can contact police on 612612 (opt 2) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.