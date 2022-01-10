Tumble dryer causes fire in 3rd floor St Helier flat

A tumble dryer is believed to have caused a fire in a 3rd floor St Helier flat on Sunday 9 January.

Early investigations suggest the fire was started accidentally in a tumble dryer that was in use at the time.

Emergency services were called just after 2pm yesterday and nine firefighters were sent to the scene.

Two firefighters went into the property to put the fire out, while another crew evacuated the remaining residents of the communal block.

Once extinguished, crews stayed at the scene to ensure the property was safe and that the fire had not spread to other flats.

Watch Commander Craig Channing praised the original caller for making the call to the Fire Service quickly - and the occupier of the flat for closing the external door to the flat upon discovering the fire.

He said their "quick and decisive actions" prevented a more serious fire from developing in the communal block of flats and enabled crews to quickly gain entry and extinguish the fire.

Although the flat was severely damaged, there were no injuries.