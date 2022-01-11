Advice to Channel Islanders on how to cope with work stress during Covid

Play video

Advice has been given to Channel Islanders about how to cope with workplace stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Sir Cary Cooper who teaches organisational psychology at Manchester University has advised both Jersey and Guernsey's Governments on managing workplace stress.

He understands there have been extra pressures on employees during the pandemic.

Professor Cooper said: "Not only the insecurity about your health but the insecurity about your job, the lack of social contact as we lock down or go into different phases.

"What is really important for human beings is a social connectiveness and yet we kept hearing the phrase during the whole pandemic of 'keep your social distance'.

"By the way they should have said keep your physical distance not your social distance because you do need to connect with other human beings.

"That's the thing I think that has had the most significant impact on people's mental wellbeing."

He also offered employees advice on what to do if they are struggling with stress at work saying employees should talk about their issues with their line managers.

He said: "The important thing is to prioritise those things that are really important now and put the other things that are less important off for another day, another week."

Employers can also do the following to support their staff:

Notice if people's behaviour changes for instance they go from being active in meetings to being withdrawn

Managers need to speak to colleagues on a regular basis about how they are feeling

He said: "They (staff) need to be supported, they need to feel valued and they need to be trusted and you have to listen to them as an employer."

If you are struggling with workplace stress, the following organisations can offer help and support.

Jersey

Mind Jersey helps people living with mental illnesses on the island.

Free helpline: 0800 7359404

Email: admin@mindjersey.org

Write to them at Mind Jersey, Pip's Place, 15 Union Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3RFGuernsey

Guernsey Mind also helps people living with mental illnesses within the Bailiwick.

For workplace wellbeing you can call 07781 140882 or email jo.cottell@guernseymind.org.gg.

For help from Alderney Mind you can call 07781 140886 or email lisa.millan@guernseymind.org.gg.