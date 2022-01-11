Anthony Horowitz to judge children's writing competition in Guernsey

Anthony Horowitz is one of the writers who will be judging a children's writing competition in Guernsey.

The 'Top Secret' WriteStuff competition is encouraging children to write an imaginary 300-word story inspired by the top-secret theme.

This could be about crime, mystery or even a secret mission with the competition sponsored by Julius Baer.

Stephen Burt, Branch Manager Bank Julius Baer Guernsey, said: “Detectives, spies and secret missions are very popular subjects for a book these days.

"A successful writer will need to treat them in a unique way to stand out. Unique thinking, creativity and above all a personal touch are also skills that our clients require from us on a daily basis, which is why we have been keen to support the WriteStuff competition over the years.”The judges for the competition are Anthony Horowitz, Michael Rosen, Elly Griffiths and Huw Lewis-Jones who will also be in the Guernsey Literary Festival.

The categories are:

Primary (years 3-6)

Intermediate (years 7-9)

Senior (years 10+)

and a class for special educational needs.

The competition has been launched by the Guernsey Literary Festival and will be open until Friday 4 March.

The winners will be announced in May with prizes given out at the awards ceremony.

The winner of each category will get a £50 prize and a trophy and there is a £25 cash prizes for second and third places.

Primary and secondary school winners of the Special Educational Needs (SEND) class will also get a £50 cash prize and a certificate.

People can enter through the website www.writestuff.gg.