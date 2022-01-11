Covid booster uptake slows in Guernsey as islanders get 'vaccine fatigue'

The number of people getting their Covid booster in Guernsey has slowed down due to "vaccine fatigue", says Guernsey's Director of Public Health.

Three quarters of islanders over 18 have taken up the opportunity to get the booster.

However, the number of people getting their booster jabs has slowed down since the huge daily numbers in the lead up to Christmas.

It comes as figures show residents who have not had a booster are currently three to four times more likely to get Covid compared to people with the booster.

Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health, says this could be down to people getting "vaccine fatigue".

She said: "They're wondering where it will end and are a bit fed up of having to deal with COVID now.

"I think a lot of people can relate to that but I would like to reassure those people that as a person is vaccinated with multiple doses, the immune system broadens its response.

"We absolutely agree that it is not tenable to boost everyone every six months. It is also important to acknowledge that it is plausible that we need more frequent vaccines in the early stages of disease.

"As the virus moves from a pandemic to endemic status then I think we will possibly be looking at an annual vaccine.

"Getting everyone boosted gives us the best chance to get back to a more normal existence as quickly as possible."