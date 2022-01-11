Data suggests islanders who have not had their booster jabs are 3-4 times more likely to catch Covid
New data suggest that people who have not had the Covid-19 booster jab are 3-4 times more likely to get coronavirus.
In Guernsey, the States looked at case numbers and their vaccination status from Thursday 6 January.
They found 2.5% of people who had received a booster dose had Covid-19, compared to 8.3% of those who had not had a booster.
Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health said "From our own data we have seen recently there are three or four times more cases of Covid-19 in people aged 18 and above who are not boosted, as a proportion of that whole cohort (people aged 18 years and over).
"We also know that being boosted offers you far greater protection, up to 85% based on recent studies using real world data. In other words; even if you test positive, you’re far less likely to experience Covid-19 symptoms, particularly those severe enough to hospitalise you , if you’re boosted."
Last week, Jersey's government released a similar report saying that unvaccinated islanders were three times more likely to catch Covid-19.
Dr Brink added that there are three main reasons why people are not coming for their boosters which include:
People believe that Omicron is a milder strain of the virus and are prepared to take the risk
Some people have reportedly had bad reactions to the first and second vaccines so they are worried of the effects of the booster
Some people are having 'vaccine fatigue' and are simply getting fed up of the whole situation