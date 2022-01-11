New data suggest that people who have not had the Covid-19 booster jab are 3-4 times more likely to get coronavirus.

In Guernsey, the States looked at case numbers and their vaccination status from Thursday 6 January.

They found 2.5% of people who had received a booster dose had Covid-19, compared to 8.3% of those who had not had a booster.

Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health said "From our own data we have seen recently there are three or four times more cases of Covid-19 in people aged 18 and above who are not boosted, as a proportion of that whole cohort (people aged 18 years and over).

"We also know that being boosted offers you far greater protection, up to 85% based on recent studies using real world data. In other words; even if you test positive, you’re far less likely to experience Covid-19 symptoms, particularly those severe enough to hospitalise you , if you’re boosted."

Last week, Jersey's government released a similar report saying that unvaccinated islanders were three times more likely to catch Covid-19.

Dr Brink added that there are three main reasons why people are not coming for their boosters which include: