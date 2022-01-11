Dozens of Guernsey islanders test positive for Covid the second time in a month

Play video

Video report by Katherine Levy

Dozens of Guernsey islanders have tested positive for Covid for the second time within weeks.

Claire Wakefield and her three children all had Covid-19 at the end of November.

As recommended, they continued to do Lateral Flow Tests regularly after they had all recovered.

However, it was still a shock when her 15-year old daughter Lola tested positive after Christmas.She explained: "Lola tested positive again on New Year's day so it was three weeks in-between the periods of isolation so it was quite concerning that it was going to become a recurring pattern."Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said in a statement they have seen a significant increase in re-infections since the start of December.

She said: "We have seen about 70 re-infections since the start of the pandemic, but 65 of those have occurred since the beginning of December 2021.

"The gap between re-infection ranges from 18 days to 651 days.

"We are working on the assumption that all cases are Omicron since we entered our Omicron wave in December.

"We do not have the data yet to evidence whether an individual can catch Omicron multiple times in quick succession.

"However, what we do know is that being boosted offers significantly more protection and will reduce infection/reinfection rates, severe disease and hospitalisations."Public Health says it does not yet have the data on whether an individual can catch Omicron multiple times in quick succession or whether the current phenomenon is due to the transition between different strains.