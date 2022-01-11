Future of sports teams at Fort Regent still unclear as landscaping work begins

The future of several sports teams that use Fort Regent remains unclear as landscaping work begins around the outside of the building today (12 January).

The first phase of work will focus on creating gardens, walkways, heritage walks and children’s playgrounds in the external grounds of the Fort.

However, a couple of Jersey's martial arts clubs still don't know what the future holds for them, as they have not heard anything from the government since November.

The initial plan was to relocate these clubs to Oakfield sport centre however, the planning permission for this development was refused in October.