Islanders encouraged to walk 50 miles to raise money for Dementia Jersey

Islanders are being encouraged to walk 50 miles to raise money for Dementia Jersey this month.

Now in its second year, the charity hope to smash last year's fundraising total of £20,000.

Claudine Snape, CEO Dementia Jersey, said: "We really rely on public fundraising to keep us going.

"About 10% of our income is through government funding and the rest is all through public fundraising so it's really important that people carry on finding different ways to kind of raise money for us to keep us going."

Islanders who choose to take part can walk or run the 50 miles and it is not too late to sign up.

It costs £12 to take part and islanders can register online at dementia.je.

The money raised will go towards helping to support the 1600 people with dementia on the island.