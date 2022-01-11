Jersey man jailed for buying cocaine worth thousands

A man from Jersey has been jailed for seven years for drug dealing cocaine worth thousands of pounds.

31 year old Fernando Costa was arrested in February 2020 and police carried out a warrant at his home in Les Quennevais.

When police seized his phone it showed Costa had been buying cocaine worth between £31k and £62k over a period of time dating back to 2019.

Costa was sentenced at a Royal Court hearing on January 10 for the possession and supply of the drugs.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGranahan who heads up the Drug Squad, said: “Almost all of the investigations we carry out concerning drugs are complex and time consuming.

"We continue to work together with the Law Officers Department (LOD) to ensure that the hard work put into each operation pays off and we keep illegal drugs and those who deal in the misery these drugs bring, off our Island’s streets.”

The phone also showed a high level of contact with another man, Alexander Ferguson.

Ferguson was arrested later in 2020, found guilty in November and he will be sentenced in court this March.