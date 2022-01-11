Pandemic restrictions delay sea defence work in Guernsey

Play video

Video report by Kate Prout

Guernsey's coastal management team say restrictions over the last two years due to the pandemic has put back some of its sea defence work.

Builders are currently repairing sea walls around the island, including at Perelle, Rocquaine and Havelet bays but there are concerns that erosion at some beaches like Fermain and L'Ancresse will only worsen over the winter months.

More than £5 million has been spent on sea defences in the last five years and priority is given to work that is near important infrastructures such as roads, homes and businesses.