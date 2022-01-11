A Jersey student took online learning to a new level as she joined her A-level French class from high above the Egyptian desert.

Hannah, a year 13 pupil at Jersey College for Girls (JCG), could not make the start of term as she caught Covid-19 whilst spending time with family over Christmas in Dubai.

Despite the delay Hannah was determined to make the lesson and wondered if the WiFi on the plane would be good enough to virtually join the class.

Hannah plans to study medicine at university and said: "I didn't want to miss my lessons and it was better use of my time than watching a movie".