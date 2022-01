Three teenagers have been arrested after an 18 year old was stabbed in Jersey on Sunday 9 January.

Police have arrested three males aged 16, 17 and 18 following the stabbing in Le Geyt.

The force says the victim had several hours of surgery in Southampton Hospital and is recovering.

Anybody with any information relating to the attack is asked to contact police on 612612 (option 2) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.