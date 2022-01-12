Beacons will be lit across the Channel Islands to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Beacons will be lit across the Channel Islands to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace has announced the Bailiwicks will join a chain of over 1,500 stretching across the world on Thursday 2 June, similar to the Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

For the first time, beacons will also be lit in the capital cities of each Commonwealth country.

The occasion is also expected to be marked by a four-day bank holiday weekend in the Channel Islands from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June.

The main beacon will be lit in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace.