CCTV images of potential witnesses shared by Jersey Police following stabbing

Jersey Police want to identify two people to help with their enquiries after a teenager was stabbed in St Helier.

Officers say the people pictured are in no way involved but may be able to assist with the investigation.

The woman was walking two small dogs which appear to be wearing coats. She is seen in a dark coat, light trousers and dark boots.

The man is in dark clothing, wearing what appears to be a puffa jacket.

Anyone who recognises these people is asked to contact police on 01534 612612 (option 2) or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or their website.

The stabbing took place at approximately 10:30pm on Sunday 9 January in the Le Geyt area of St Helier.

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to Southampton Hospital for surgery and is recovering.