Guernsey Dairy to use contingency cartons following delivery delays

Guernsey Dairy are having to use its contingency stock of blue milk cartons due to delays in deliveries caused by bad weather.

These cartons are on standby in case there is a disruption in milk supply, and a message on the side reads it contains a blend of imported and Guernsey milk.

It says: “This carton contains locally produced milk that has been blended with imported milk to supplement local production, which is currently reduced”.

However, that is not the case and Guernsey Dairy are reassuring islanders that the milk is actually all from on-island sources.

Dairy production manager Dave Domaille said they were originally intended as a contingency in case of a shortfall in local milk supplies, but the cartons have provided a welcome solution to the current packaging problems.

“We would like to reassure all our customers that the contents remain 100% Guernsey- produced milk, with all the great taste and goodness," he said. "We expect to have our normal cartons in the island in the next day or two, so this is very much a short-term solution."