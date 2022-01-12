Jersey Reds' boss Harvey Biljon charged over comments after Boxing Day fixture
Jersey Reds' Director of Rugby Harvey Biljon has been charged by the sport's governing body over comments about a match official.
A statement from the Rugby Football Union says Biljon's conduct was "prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game".
It relates to his remarks about the match official after Reds' Boxing Day fixture against Bedford Blues.
Biljon's case will now be heard by an independent disciplinary panel.