Scathing report calls out Jersey's government over affordable housing shortage

An annual report into Jersey's affordable housing shortage has heavily criticised the government.

The Jersey Homes Trust (JHT) describe the situation as "a profound failure" with "fragmented and ineffective bureaucracy that has been a rudderless ship with a sleeping captain".

Retiring JHT chairman Michael Van Neste accuses the government of "sleepwalking into a crisis" with successive Housing Ministers not supported by a functioning and properly-staffed department.

He adds that the Trust was a firm supporter of the Affordable Housing Gateway but the "harsh criteria for access by applicants to the Gateway falls short of UK standards" and the rules "discriminate against many Jersey families".

Michael says a government report recognised the problem but recommended delaying any changes until the housing supply was increased to avoid raising false hopes where someone could then access the scheme but not find a home.

The report congratulates Andium Homes on their "ambitious development plans" that it says will help to mitigate the shortage but take some time to roll out.

It also praises Jersey's Planning Minister for pushing ahead with an Island Plan to offer solutions but fears he will face strong opposition and any measures may be "too little and too late".

Jersey's government has been contacted for a response.