Fund for community celebrations launched for Diamond Jubilee in Jersey

A new lottery fund has been created to support community projects in Jersey.

The fund has been launched by the Jersey Community Foundation in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

It will support projects that help the community and is hoped that any project put forward will bring together the community, giving islanders time to come together and celebrate.

Priority will be given to projects that fall into one of three themes which have been approved by the Bailiff and are relevant to other celebrations taking place over the Jubilee weekend in Jersey.

The themes are:

Young People : Ensuring that young people can enjoy and understand the significance of the Jubilee Anniversary and to provide a lasting memory of this unique celebration.

The Environment : Projects that fulfil the Queen's appreciation and will to protect and promote the environment, climate and natural landscape.

Tradition: Projects that preserve and recognise Jersey's longstanding loyalty to the Queen and the Crown, in service and community.

Organisations can now apply for the Platinum Jubilee Lottery Fund online here.

Final applications should be made by 6 February.