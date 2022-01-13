Guernsey water has announced an increase on its monthly water and wastewater charges from this month (January).

The overall rise is expected to be 1.34% for a combined water and wastewater bill for a metered domestic customer and by 2.32% for unmetered customers.

The charge increases will include:

Metered water - increase of 2p per cubic metre from £1.01 to £1.03

Standing water charge - increase of 24p per quarter from £14.42 to £14.66

Metered wastewater - increase of 3p per cubic metre from £1.91 to £1.94

Standing wastewater charge - increase 38p per quarter from £24.77 to £25.15

Guernsey Water's managing director Steve Langlois said “Our water charges cover the cost of providing quality drinking water to our customers as well as collecting it as wastewater after they have used it. These charges also fund the ongoing investment in the infrastructure that is needed to deliver these services.”

He added: "Everyone at Guernsey Water works hard to make our business as efficient as possible by managing costs carefully. This means that on average a metered domestic customer pays just £1.25 a day for our water and wastewater services.”