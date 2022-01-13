Retail businesses in Jersey are still feeling the effects of the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant.

Several retail and beauty businesses have either closed or have seen large amounts of cancellations.

This has been put down to people either testing positive or self isolating.

Voisins department store in St Helier has had to shut its doors on Tuesday 11 and 18 of January as a result of staff shortages.

Business leaders are now pushing for additional short-term supports from the government to manage this period of the pandemic.

Just before Christmas Jersey's government did re-introduce the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme for businesses to access between December and January.