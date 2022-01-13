Local accountants to be drafted in to tackle tax backlog in Guernsey

Guernsey's Revenue Service is planning to draft in local accountants to help clear a backlog of outstanding tax returns.

More than 30 percent of 2019 tax returns are yet to be assessed, as well as 7 percent of returns from 2018.

The service is prioritising past returns ahead of the deadline for 2020 tax returns in Guernsey.

A new online tax form last year, which provided customers with a calculation of their estimated rates for the year ahead.

However, the system has experienced continued delays with the delivery of the automated assessment, which has meant that all returns are having to be assessed manually , leading to delays in islanders receiving their assessments.

Sarah Davies, Head of Service Delivery for Revenue Service has said that the service apologises to islanders and hopes to be back on track in the near future.

“The Service is doing its best to get through as many returns as we can, which is why we’ve brought in this additional support and we hope to get through assessments faster."

Islanders are asked to not follow up on the progress of their return so that staff can focus on working through the backlog.