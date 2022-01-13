New Bishop announced for the Channel Islands

The next Bishop for the Channel Islands has been approved by the Queen.

The Very Reverend Stephen Lake, Dean of Gloucester, has been announced as the next Bishop for the Channel Islands.

He will become the 79th Bishop Salisbury.

Reverend Lake became Vicar of St Aldhelm’s church, Branksome, Poole from 1992 and was additionally appointed Rural Dean of Poole in 2000. In 2001, he was appointed Sub Dean of St Albans, and took up his current role as Dean of Gloucester in 2011.

The Reverend has said he feels privileged to be taking up the position as Bishop of Salisbury and for the Channel Islands,

"To be able to serve in the places that formed me will be something rare and special. I will enjoy visiting Dorset and Wiltshire, and look forward to meeting as many people as possible on this announcement day.

"After today, preparations can begin for this new ministry in the diocese and in due course, with the Channel Islands, and I look forward to arriving just as soon as possible."

His appointment has also been warmly welcomed in Guernsey by the Dean, Very Revd Tim Barker.

"I am delighted that Stephen Lake is to be the next Bishop of Salisbury and that he will be the Bishop for the Channel Islands. He has shown great interest in the Channel Islands and understands the distinctive nature of the two bailiwicks, and how the relationship between the church in the islands and the wider Church of England can be to our mutual benefit."