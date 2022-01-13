Summer flights return from the Channel Islands to London City Airport

British Airways have announced that the route between Jersey and Guernsey to London City airport will return this summer.

The twice weekly service will run on Mondays and Fridays between the Channel Islands from mid June to September.

Matt Thomas, the CEO of Jersey Ports said “We are delighted to see the return of the London City route this summer to be operated by BA Cityflyer. This clearly demonstrates the airline’s continuing support for Jersey as a destination and further strengthens our connectivity with the London market.

"As always, we look forward to working closely with the airline in promoting the service among the local community and equally the opportunities it will afford for incoming visitors to the Island”.