There will be changes to Covid measures in Guernsey schools from Monday (17 January).

Classroom bubbles are being removed and school-run extra-curricular clubs and activities will resume, as well as on-island trips from one school to another.

Education have decided it is "the right time" to relax measures, following the CCA’s announcement to relax testing requirements at the borders (12 January).

Students in secondary and post-16 education are being asked to take daily LFTs before attending lessons.

Meanwhile primary students are being asked to take an LFT on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday before attending school.

Staff in education are also asked to take daily tests.

Face masks in the classrooms are still "expected" but remain compulsory in communal areas.

The government have said that the easing of measures will allow students and staff to return to a more "normal" educational experience which has been affected by working in bubbles.

Guernsey's Director of Education, Nick Hynes welcomes the easing of measures in education settings, explaining that introducing measures for the start of term has allowed them to ease back next week.

"The start of term has been successful in terms of our core priority of minimising disruption to young people’s education, but we’re happy that the positive signs seen across the community with case numbers falling means these relaxations can come into effect on Monday."