Controversial build on Jersey's north coast approved by Planning

Controversial plans to build a four-bedroom home and demolish a café on Jersey's north coast have been approved by the Planning committee.

The project will see the construction of a residential home and a new beach café, and small car park.

The existing café, shop and residential accommodation are set to be demolished and the car park will be removed.

The proposals were announced after the owners of the Seaside Café sold it nearly two years ago.

A public footpath will also be created along the southern edge of the site to allow access to the cafe.

Plans were amended to also include a bus turning circle, and relocation of bus shelter and bicycle racks.