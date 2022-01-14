Guernsey 'considering' reduction in Covid isolation

The Civil Contingencies Authority are considering reducing the isolation period for positive Covid cases in Guernsey.

It comes following the announcement that isolation in England has been reduced to 5 days.

A spokesperson for the CCA explained that discussions are already in place, but will continue next week.

"The Civil Contingencies Authority has already been discussing steps at recent meetings to potentially remove or relax some of the restrictions currently in place to mitigate the spread of the virus during the omicron wave.

"Reducing the isolation period for positive cases further, while still using two negative LFTs before release, is one of those steps under consideration.

"The CCA will be able to provide a further update following its next meeting on Tuesday 18 January when the current Bailiwick position and all options will be further reviewed.

Meanwhile Jersey's Senator Lyndon Farnham has said he is "hopeful" a change to isolation could be announced next week.

