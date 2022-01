The GSPCA are appealing to islanders in Guernsey after a dog has gone missing.

Dora, a medium sized grey cross breed, went missing in the Amherst School area yesterday (13 January).

She was last seen wearing a blue vest.

Islanders are asked to not chase Dora if you think you may have found her, as you may scare her from the area, but instead report the sighting immediately.

Sightings can be reported to the GSPCA by calling 257261.