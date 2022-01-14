Jersey extends Covid-19 vaccine walk-in appointments until the end of the month

Walk in appointment will continue for islanders in Jersey until the end of the month, the government has announced.

These appointments are available to anyone over the age of 12 for the first, second or booster jabs until the end of January at the vaccination centre based in Fort Regent.

Islanders are reminded to bring ID, wear a face mask and are encouraged to have a negative lateral flow test before attending.

The vaccination centre opening times are:

Monday to Friday between 11:30am and 6:30pm

Saturday and Sunday between 8:30am and 3:30pm

Emma Baker, the head of Jersey vaccination programme said: “I am pleased that the team have been able to extend the offer of walk-in appointments to Islanders.

"We have increased capacity at the Centre to accommodate more Islanders who are coming for their primary doses and boosters."

She added: "The average turnaround time is approximately 15 minutes, so it’s really easy for someone who is on their commute - driving or walking through town to just come and get their vaccination without a booked appointment.

"I hope that many more Islanders benefit from the walk-ins and use this opportunity to have their first vaccine if they haven’t already, it’s not too late to have a change of heart and the team will be very happy to accommodate any questions or concerns you may have."