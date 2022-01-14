Local businesses support purchase of new Channel Island ferry

Local businesses in Guernsey are welcoming the decision to purchase a ferry for the Channel Islands.

The vessel will be purchased by both Bailiwicks and leased back to Condor.

With both islands heavily relying on freight boats to supply produce, weather and technical problems often lead to cancelled services.

Having a privately owned ferry could provide more certainty for islanders, which has been welcomed by many island retailers.

Manor Farm Foods have said that uncertainty of imports has caused issues for the business.

Play video

Grant Le Tissier, from Manor Farm Foods

"We work just in time. We buy and order just in time. When it's just in time, it's fine. When that just in time doesn't work, that's when the customer sees it doesn't work.

"I sit in my office and I think 'well I hope that gets here', but generally the customer doesn't know this because it arrives just in time."

With having to rely on a private company to run the service, businesses see having a government-backed vessel as a win for locals.

"I think it is a win win all round. At the end of the day we have a very good service now, but things break down, so obviously with a spare boat it gives you more reliability." John Napton, CEO of Condor, told ITV News that they hoped to invest in a second, 'conventional', ferry, but Covid caused several challenges for the company.

He continued to explain that there is still considerable work to be done, but if the additional ship could be purchased in collaboration with the States of Guernsey, it would lead to a service that's more resilient and more reliable. However, news of this joint venture came to the surprise of Ministers in Jersey.

Senator Lyndon Farnham was aware of discussions surrounding the project, but he was not aware that Guernsey planned on purchasing a new vessel.

Play video

"News that Guernsey are planning on purchasing a ferry and leasing it back to Condor was unexpected. We've been working closely with Guernsey throughout last year to see how we might jointly improve sea links.

"We're looking to consider a renewal of the contract to Condor, that's due to expire in 2025 and we've said publicly before that that will depend on the resilience of the fleet, the suitability of the fleet, so any additions to the fleet at this stage is welcome news."

Further details on the new vessel and plans around the deal are expected to be released by the end of the month.