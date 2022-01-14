Mass resignations of therapists in Jersey

A Jersey politician has called for change in the Health and Community Service department after 24 hospital therapists resigned within 10 months last year.

St John's Constable, Andy Jehan, says there are several issues across the whole service but he believes the staff are doing their best under the current circumstances.

The Freedom of Information (FOI) request also revealed that there are over 350 vacancies across the health service.

Constable Jehan said: "Staff are working incredibly having few days off, working incredibly long hours in very difficult circumstances. We need to understand why that is, we need to be doing much more in terms of recruitment but also retention of staff."

Some of the highest departmental vacancy rates were: