One match suspension for Jersey Reds' Harvey Biljon

The Director of Rugby for Jersey Reds, Harvey Biljon has been handed a one match suspension following an appearance before the Rugby Football Union.

The disciplinary action comes following Biljon's comments about the referee after the Boxing Day match against Bedford Blues.

Harvey Biljon was given a one game suspension from all match-day coaching duties.

The RFU's full judgement is expected to be released later today (14 January).

The verdict has been accepted by the Chairman of Jersey Reds, Mark Morgan, but he has said they are "disappointed" with the result.

"While we are disappointed to be losing Harvey's services temporarily, we accept the panel's verdict and fully respect and agree with the RFU in seeking to stop comments that may undermine match officials, without whom there could be no game."

Harvey Biljon has also accepted the temporary suspension and holds accountability for his actions.

"I recognise that my comments were not appropriate and that I had made a big mistake for which I apologised to the referee and his colleagues at the RFU during the week after the game.

"I know it is important to respect match officials and recognise that I am accountable and that there needs to be a sanction in situations like this. I respect the panel's verdict and am now looking to complete the sanction and then to move on."

The sanction comes just before Jersey Reds' game against Doncaster Knights at Stade Santander International tomorrow (15 January), which a win could see the Reds climb to the top of the league.

Jersey Reds Head Coach, Rob Webber will now take charge of the squad for the match, which will kick off at 3pm.