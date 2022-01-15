Play video

Video report by Alice Knight

A Jersey student has had her 'seater scooter' design revealed after winning a national competition.

13-year-old Ameya Colston-Weeks designed the scooter when she was in Year 6 - her innovative idea saw her win the national Primary Engineer Award in her age group.

The scooter has a pop up seat to give children the chance to have a rest whilst keeping active. Ameya said: "My inspiration was my little sister who, when we used to go on family walks, would get tired so I thought this design would help by when she's tired she can have a sit down."

After winning the competition, her design was brought to life by the engineering team at Kingston University.

Now it is on the island the scooter will be used as part of Skills Jersey's promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) skills in the island's schools.